Washington Week 10 injury designations: LT Geron Christian ruled OUT
The Detroit Lions Week 10 opponent, the Washington Football Team, has released their injury designations ahead of Sunday’s game and they will be without their starting left tackle for the second week in a row.
Here’s a look at Washington’s full injury designations list.
Ruled OUT/Questionable
Player
Position
Injury
Designation
Kyle Allen
QB (starter)
Ankle
OUT
Geron Christian
LT (starter)
Knee
OUT
Dontrelle Inman
WR (starter)
Hamstring
OUT
Jeff Badet
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Jared Norris
LB
Hamstring
OUT
Dustin Hopkins
K
Groin
Questionable
Allen suffered a pretty significant ankle injury in Week 9 and while he escaped a season-ending designation (for now) there was no way he was going to play this week. Washington will turn to Alex Smith — who himself is coming off a devastating injury — over 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
Christian will miss his second game in a row and Washington will lean on former Lion Cornelius Lucas at left tackle. He will be one of three former Lions to see the field on offense for Washington, with Logan Thomas starting at tight end and J.D. McKissic contributing at running back.
Inman hasn’t played in two weeks and has been replaced by Cam Sims in the starting lineup, but they did get some good news last week, returning starting slot receiver Steven Sims.
Hopkins looks like a game-time decision, so Washington took extra precautions this week, protecting practice squad kicker Kaare Vedvik. He could see a Saturday roster elevation as insurance for Hopkins. His one-year NFL resume consists of a missed field goal, a missed extra point, and three kickoffs, all touchbacks.
No Injury Designation
Player
Position
Injury
Designation
Antonio Gibson
RB (starter)
Shoulder
No injury designation
Thoams Davis
LB
Non-injury
No injury designation
Gibson missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury but has been a full participant ever since. The impressive rookie should lead the backfield in touches, but McKissic will be in the mix quite a bit as well.