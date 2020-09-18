Washington will wear white jerseys on Sunday — but no, not the white pants

Washington's wearing white jerseys Sunday — but not white pants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After wearing burgundy jerseys in their Week 1 victory over the Eagles, the Washington NFL Team will rock white on top during this Sunday's meeting with the Cardinals.

Those white jerseys will not be rolled out with white pants, though.

That clean combination is one that many fans, especially younger ones, really want to see again. Those were the threads that players like Santana Moss, Chris Cooley, Sean Taylor and Clinton Portis wore in the mid-2000s, but they've been shelved for quite some time.

With Bruce Allen gone, however, there's some thought that the all-white ensemble could soon return. Allen was against the combo (and against taking responsibility for all of his errors), but he's no longer here. Remember, too, that Jack Del Rio approved of the pairing earlier this offseason.

In Arizona, though, Ron Rivera's squad will take the field in the reverse of what they wore versus Philly, the franchise announced Friday on Twitter. And even their account was aware of how people would receive that news:

One day, perhaps the white-on-whites will return. Fortunately, Washington's loaded group of pass rushers, who'll be vital if they're to win another game, will look good in anything.