Washington to wear throwback uniforms Week 6 vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will be throwing it back this Sunday. For the team’s Week 6 home matchup vs. the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Washington will be donning their throwback uniforms with burgundy jerseys and helmets paired with tan/gold pants.

Washington will look to climb to .500 this Sunday after dropping to 2-3 with a 33-22 home loss to the New Orleans Saints last week. Kansas City, surprisingly, has also dropped to 2-3 this season but is expected to climb the AFC standings by the season’s end.

During Sunday’s game, the team will retire the late Sean Taylor’s No. 21 jersey.