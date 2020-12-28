Washington Watch: Ron Rivera shakes up QB depth chart, McLaurin booted

The Dallas Cowboys have four teams to concern themselves with as Week 17 kicks off. Certainly, they can only focus on what they can control and that’s the effort and the play that emanates from their own efforts, but what happens with their three division rivals is of utmost importance this week. While they will square off against the New York Giants at Noon on Sunday, the goings ons of the Philadelphia Eagles and most importantly the Washington Football Team matter as well. The NFC East title is still up for grabs with just one week to go, and all the rivals face each other.

In Washington, the team with the easiest path (win and in) is involved with the murkiest quarterback situation. Starter Alex Smith has a calf issue with is further made difficult by the fact that body part is compromised as it was carved up to help heal his horrific leg fracture from 2018. Dwayne Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick and failure to this part of his career, started in his place in Week 16, but was benched in the second half. How this plays out seems pretty important in determining how well the club will play Sunday night. On Monday, the early depth chart was revealed.

Haskins has been relegated to No. 3 QB. Smith is still the No. 1 and Taylor Heinicke, who came in as relief for Haskins, is the new No. 2 QB.

Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start if Alex Smith can't go Sunday in Philadelphia. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 28, 2020

Washington is 10-5 in games Smith starts over the last three seasons, 5-26 in the others. Head coach Ron Rivera is optimistic Smith will be able to go on Sunday night.

Rivera on Alex Smith's progress: "He was very close last week. I thought he had an exceptional day on Friday, but it's always about how that person feels the next day and he felt it was still grabbing him a little bit. … This week, I'm optimistic about the opportunity." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 28, 2020

As for the primary pass catcher for whomever lines up under center for Washington, Terry McLaurin missed the game with a high ankle sprain. The injury has been ailing him for a few weeks, but he was unable to go in the club’s loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Story continues

Ron Rivera explained that Terry McLaurin wasn’t on the sideline to keep him off his feet with the high ankle sprain. They had him in the box to keep him warm, he’s in a boot as a precaution. McLaurin tried getting himself up for Sunday, the ankle just wasn’t all the way right — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 28, 2020

McLaurin is one of the NFL’s best receivers in just his second year, but the QB play surrounding him has limited his acceleration into the national spotlight.

There is a legitimate question as to whether any of it will matter. A banged up Philadelphia has been eliminated, and will likely rest many of their ailing players. How much of a fight they are planning to put up against Washington may make the results of the Cowboys-Giants game moot.

The winner of the early contest will win the NFC East if the Eagles emerge victorious at home.

List