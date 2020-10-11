If Washington wants to deal Dwayne Haskins, they have two-and-a-half weeks to do so

Washington has two-and-a-half weeks to deal Dwayne Haskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Last Sunday, Dwayne Haskins started for the Washington Football Team and threw for 300-plus yards for the first time in his pro career.

This Sunday, Dwayne Haskins is the third-string quarterback, not at FedEx Field because of a reported stomach virus and the subject of rapidly-building trade rumors.

The NFL really is something else.

Should Washington truly want to move Haskins — which Jason La Canfora reported is the "strong expectation" within the organization — they have until Oct. 29 to do so. That's the league's 2020 trade deadline, and it's just about two and a half weeks away from their Sunday game against the Rams.

How nuts is it that this is the point we've reached, by the way, and this story is at a point where it needs to be written?

Before the season, Haskins was named a captain and thought to be poised for a major jump in production under center.

Then, in Washington's opener, Haskins was lauded for delivering a halftime speech that helped lift the Burgundy and Gold to a victory.

Next, after a very poor performance against the Browns in Week 3, Ron Rivera told reporters that he would "support the young man" and keep giving Haskins chances to learn on the field.

Those are all distant memories now, however, even though they occurred just a handful of days ago. Since then, he's fallen out of favor of the staff for numerous reasons, including his apparent stat-bragging after the Baltimore loss and a decrease in work ethic.

Now, it's not even clear if the 2019 first-rounder will be with Washington in November. Another side has to step up to make a deal happen, but the fact that a deal is even being considered on its own is absurd.