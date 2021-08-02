Washington waives Ross Reynolds

Ross Reynolds is on the move again.

Washington announced on Monday that the club has waived the offensive lineman.

The Football Team claimed Reynolds off waivers on Saturday. It’s been a busy week for Reynolds, who signed with Miami last Thursday but was cut on Friday.

Reynolds has been in the league since 2019 when he signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t make the 53-man roster but was on the team’s practice squad. Last year, he spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad.

