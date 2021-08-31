Washington waives quarterback Steven Montez, 9 others in 1st round of cuts

Bryan Manning
·2 min read
The Washington Football Team has until 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players. However, like many teams around the NFL, Washington got to work on Monday releasing several players.

Multiple sources covering the team have confirmed 10 players have already been waived. This would leave Washington with 70 players. Washington actually has 71 players as defensive lineman David Bada is a member of the International Player Pathway program and currently does not count against the roster. That changes once Washington gets down to 53 players.

If Washington releases Bada and re-signs him to the practice squad, the team will have an exemption, allowing them to carry one extra practice squad member during the season since he is a part of the International Player Pathway program.

Here are the confirmed cuts to this point:

QB Steven Montez

C Jon Toth

WR Tony Brown

RB Jonathan Williams

CB Linden Stephens

S Cole Luke

TE Caleb Wilson

LB Joe Walker

DT Devaroe Lawrence

WR Isaiah Wright

