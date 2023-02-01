Washington vs UCLA Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Washington vs UCLA prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Thursday, February 2

Washington vs UCLA How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 2

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Pauley Pavillion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Washington (13-10), UCLA (17-4)

Washington vs UCLA Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The Huskies can play some defense.

They’re great at coming up with blocked shots, they’re strong at guarding the three, and when they keep teams to under 45% from the field, they win.

They’re 13-2 when the defense can keep teams under 45%, and 0-8 when allowing offenses to shoot that or better.

This is a good shooting UCLA team that gets a whole lot of points on the move, but there isn’t much happening on the outside. Getting into the interior plays into the Washington defensive style, and …

Why UCLA Will Win

Yeah, all that is great and all, but UCLA won at Washington 74-49 a month ago.

The Bruins dominated by holding their own on the boards against the good rebounding Huskies. There were plenty of chances – the home side couldn’t hit anything from three.

Yes, the offense is good, but it’s the defense that wins games. It’s great at forcing mistakes, it doesn’t give teams easy points on giveaways, and …

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA is struggling.

It couldn’t get the O going against Arizona, and the defense buckled against the USC threes. Now it’s on a two-game losing streak, but that’s about to change with the defense.

11-0 at home, UCLA hasn’t allowed 70 points in Pauley and that’s not about to change. The team will get its groove back after the last two losses.

Washington vs UCLA Prediction, Line

UCLA 70, Washington 58

