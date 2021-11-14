Washington vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 inactives: Brandon Scherff returns

Washington vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Fresh off its bye week, the Washington Football Team will return several of its injured players on Sunday when the club faces the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Starting on the offensive side of the football, All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff will make his return to the lineup after practicing all week without an injury designation. Scherff has not played since Week 4 after suffering an MCL sprain -- an ailment that cost him four games.

Staying on the offensive line, rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi is active for Washington after missing the past three games with an ankle injury. However, Cosmi is not expected to start, according to the team, and is only available in an emergency situation. Veteran Cornelius Lucas will start at right tackle.

Additionally, the team will return a pair of wide receivers to its lineup, as both Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring) are active after missing multiple weeks. Unfortunately, though, wideout Curtis Samuel remains out for Washington as he continues to deal with a lingering groin issue that has bothered him since the end of May.

Defensively, Washington will return starting cornerback William Jackson III after the 29-year-old missed the past two games with a knee injury. Even with Jackson's return, Washington's secondary isn't fully healthy. Rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste will miss Sunday's game with an illness/concussion he suffered during practice this week.

Washington will also be without standout pass rusher Montez Sweat, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday after fracturing his jaw during the team's Week 8 loss to Denver. The third-year pro will miss a minimum of three games with the injury but is expected to remain out for 4-6 weeks.

On the opposite sideline, the Buccaneers will be without a pair of Tom Brady's favorite targets. Tight end Rob Gronkowski remains sidelined with a rib injury, while wideout Antonio Brown has still yet to fully recover from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6.

The Buccaneers offense did receive good news, though, as standout pass-catcher Chris Godwin is active. Godwin missed two days of practice this week with a foot injury before returning for Friday's session. He was initially considered questionable to play.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 10 matchup against Tampa Bay...

Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 inactives

Washington Football Team inactives

WR Curtis Samuel

CB Benjamin St-Juste

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

CB Corn Elder

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives

WR Antonio Brown

TE Rob Gronkowski

QB Kyle Trask

S Andrew Adams

G Nick Leverett

DL Steve McLendon