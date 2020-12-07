Washington vs. Steelers Week 13 inactives: WFT healthy, Steelers missing pieces

Washington vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time in three weeks, Washington Football Team captain Morgan Moses returns to his natural position.

Left tackle Cornelius Lucas returns to the lineup for Washington after missing the team's last two games, meaning Moses can shift back to his right tackle spot, where he's played since his rookie season.

Elsewhere for Washington, starting safety Deshazor Everett returns to the lineup after missing a pair of games with an ankle injury. Everett took over for Landon Collins after Collins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 7.

Standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin is also active for Washington, which isn't a surprise after he was a full participant in practice on Saturday. McLaurin has been Washington's best offensive weapon all year and is just 37 receiving yards away from his first 1,000-yard season.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, unsurprisingly, will play on Monday versus Washington. Big Ben was listed as questionable, as he didn't practice all week following the team's Wednesday win over the Ravens.

The Steelers will be without their starting kicker, Chris Boswell, who will miss Monday's contest with a groin injury. Pittsburgh has elevated Matthew Wright from its practice squad to kick in his place. Wright, who is UCF's all-time leading scorer, has yet to kick in an NFL game.

Pittsburgh will also be without starting running back James Conner, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 28.

Here are the full inactives:

Washington Football Team vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 inactives

Washington Football Team inactives:

WR Robert Foster

LB Ryan Anderson

S Cole Luke

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

WR Jeff Badet

Pittsburgh Steelers inactives:

K Chris Boswell

CB Steven Nelson

TE Kevin Rader

DT Carlos Davis

OT Derwin Gray

QB Joshua Dobbs