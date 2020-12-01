Washington vs. Steelers Week 13: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

How to watch Washington vs. Steelers Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a little confusion, the Washington Football Team finally has a set date and time to face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers: Monday.

No, Washington wasn't scheduled for the weekly primetime game, but coronavirus complications in Baltimore and Pittsburgh forced the game to be moved a day back from its original Sunday date. A matchup between the Steelers and Ravens, which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, was pushed back to Sunday, then Tuesday, then Wednesday due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests in the Ravens organization and multiple positive cases in Pittsburgh.

With those two teams set to play on Wednesday, Washington's Week 13 was pushed back in order to give the Steelers a semblance of a normal week of recovery and practice.

When Pittsburgh and Washington do finally meet up, there shouldn't be any complaints about the change in schedule, and the goals will be the same no matter what day the game is played. For the Burgundy and Gold, it's about keeping pace with the New York Giants and winning the race to seven wins.

To do that, the team will need to carry the momentum from its dominating Thanksgiving win over Dallas. Chase Young and the defense must continue to create pressure and make Ben Roethlisberger uncomfortable, while Antonio Gibson can work toward his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

It won't be an easy task, however, as Pittsburgh's 10-0 start to the season has demonstrated that they are one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league. With numerous weapons on offense and a fearsome defense, Washington will be challenged on both sides of the ball.

The Week 13 matchup is coming one day later than expected, but it should be a good one. Here's everything you need to know.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at PITTSBURGH STEELERS WEEK 13:

Who: Washington Football Team (4-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)

What: Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

TV channel: Game channel TBD, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)

Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM

Spread: TBD (via PointsBet)

Over/under: TBD (via PointsBet)

Weather: 35 degrees, cloudy

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL at COWBOYS TV SCHEDULE:

4:00 p.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

5:00 p.m.: Washington Football Team vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (TBD)

8:00 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, Washington Football vs. Eagles (W, 27-17)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, Washington Football @ Cardinals (L, 15-30)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, Washington Football @ Browns (L, 20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, Washington Football vs. Ravens (L, 17-31)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, Washington Football vs. Rams (L, 10-30)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, Washington Football @ Giants (L, 19-20)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington Football vs. Cowboys (W, 25-3)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, Washington Football vs. Giants (L, 20-23)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, Washington Football @ Lions (L, 27-30)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, Washington Football vs. Bengals (W, 20-9)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: Washington Football @ Cowboys (W, 41-16)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, Washington Football @ Steelers

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, Washington Football @ 49ers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, Washington Football vs. Seahawks

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, Washington Football vs. Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, Washington Football @ Eagles