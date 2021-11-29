Washington vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 12 inactives: Logan Thomas returns

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will return a pair of its top offensive skill players when it takes on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who have each missed an extended amount of time, are both active for Washington. Thomas has not played since Week 4 with a hamstring injury, while Samuel has been out since Week 5 with a groin injury that has hampered him since late May.

Both Thomas and Samuel are expected to be on a snap pitch count, head coach Ron Rivera said this weekend. Nonetheless, the return of both players is big for a Washington offense that has played some of its best football of the season over the past two weeks.

While Thomas will return to the lineup, the tight end unit will be without Ricky Seals-Jones for a second consecutive week. Seals-Jones did not participate in practice all week as a result of the hip injury he suffered against Tampa Bay two weeks ago.

Washington did receive some brutal news on the injury front on Monday, too, as rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi was placed on Injured Reserve with a hip injury. Cosmi will miss at least three games, with veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas -- who started eight games for Washington last season -- taking his place.

Additionally, Wes Schweitzer will start at center for Washington, as both Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen are out. Roullier was placed on IR earlier in November and will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured left fibula, while Larsen is week-to-week after suffering an MCL sprain vs. Carolina.

On the opposing sideline, the Seahawks will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis, who did not practice all week with an elbow injury. Additionally, Seattle will be down a pair of running backs, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer, due to hamstring and calf injuries, respectively.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks...

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 12 inactives

Washington Football Team inactives:

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

C Tyler Larsen

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR Dax Milne

CB Corn Elder

DT Bunmi Rotimi

Seattle Seahawks inactives:

OG Damien Lewis

RB Rashaad Penny

RB Travis Homer

QB Jacob Eason

CB Nigel Warrior

OC Dakoda Shepley

DT Robert Nkemdiche