Washington vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 15 inactives: Dwayne Haskins returns to QB1

Washington vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 15 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time since Week 4, Dwayne Haskins Jr. will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

Haskins makes his fifth start of the season in a pivotal NFC clash against the Seahawks, one where Washington must win to stay in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Haskins returns to the starting lineup after Alex Smith was ruled out with a calf injury on Friday.

However, it's unsure whether Taylor Heinicke or Steven Montez will serve as Washington's backup. Both players were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

Washington's top running back, rookie Antonio Gibson, will also be sidelined for the second consecutive week with a toe injury. Gibson was doubtful to play on Sunday, but did return to practice on Friday, which is a good sign for Washington moving forward.

Washington will be missing some key players on the other side of the ball. Starting linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kevin Pierre-Louis were both ruled out on Friday with a concussion and an ankle injury, respectively.

For Seattle, running back Rashaad Penny returns to the lineup for the first time this season. But, Seattle will be without their starting right tackle, Brandon Shell, who is out with an ankle injury.

Seattle will also miss both tight end Greg Olsen and Quinton Dunbar, who both practiced this past week but were not activated off the Injured Reserve list.

Here are the full inactives.

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 15 inactives

Washington Football team inactives:

QB Alex Smith

RB Antonio Gibson

LB Cole Holcomb

LB Kevin Pierre-Lewis

RB Lamar Miller

WR Dontrelle Inman

TE David Steinmetz

Seattle Seahawks Inactives:

WR Penny Hart

OG Phil Haynes

OT Brandon Shell

DE Jonathan Bullard

S Damarious Randall