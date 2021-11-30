Washington vs. Seahawks game recap: Everything we know

It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t pretty, but the Washington Football Team won their third consecutive game with a 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Outside of two drives, it was a game dominated by Washington’s defense. In the first quarter, Seattle took advantage of a coverage breakdown as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found a wide-open Tyler Lockett down the field for a 55-yard gain. A few plays later, Wilson found tight end Gerald Everett to give the Seahawks an early 7-3 advantage.

Washington’s defense forced multiple three-and-outs in the second half, but Wilson would get one more shot at tying the game as officials overturned an apparent touchdown from Washington tight end Logan Thomas.

The Seahawks scored when Wilson found Freddie Swain for a 32-yard to cut the WFT lead to 17-15. Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted Wilson on the two-point attempt. Next, the Seahawks recovered an onside kick but were penalized on the play. They’d get one more shot, but Washington wide receiver Adam Humphries recovered to preserve the WFT win.

Here’s everything we know after Washington’s win.

Final score: Washington 17, Seahawks 15

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Seahawks 7 2 0 6 15 Washington 3 6 8 0 17

Keys to the game

Washington’s running game proved to be the difference in the game. Washington dominated the game, yet mistakes, fluke plays, or injuries, kept the game closer than it should’ve been in the second half. Ultimately, Washington rushed for 152 yards, while the Seahawks finished with 34 yards. It’s the third straight week Washington’s ground game won the game.

The WFT dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for almost 42 minutes, while the Seahawks had the ball for 18 minutes. Washington’s offense ran 79 plays, while Seattle’s offense ran 45 plays.

It was another strong game from the Washington defense. For the fourth straight game, it held the opponent to under 300 total yards. The third-down defense continues to improve, as the Seahawks finished just four of 12 on third downs.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was efficient again. He did get picked off once, but the pass was deflected. Heinicke made multiple smart decisions with the football. On one play late, he looked as if he would take a deep shot but wisely checked it down for a seven-yard completion. That’s the growth Rivera wants to see from Heinicke.

It was over when....

Fuller picked off Wilson’s two-point conversion. The game should’ve been over much sooner, but Washington allowed the Seahawks to hang around, and Wilson made them pay. Washington’s offense had plenty of chances to put the game away, but the lack of a kicker was apparent in the second half.

Players of the game

QB Taylor Heinicke: 27 of 35, 223 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

RB Antonio Gibson: 29 carries for 111 yards, 7 receptions for 35 yards

RB J.D. McKissic: 56 total yards, 2 TDs

WR Terry McLaurin: 4 receptions, 51 yards

Washington currently holds the final NFC playoff spot

Don’t look now, but the Washington Football Team currently holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Sure, no one cares right now as the calendar has yet to turn to November. However, you can’t ignore this team’s resiliency. One month ago, it looked like this Washington team was headed for a top-five pick in the draft. It battled multiple serious injuries, including losing defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Yet, here they are.

There are three things that stand out in Washington’s turnaround: the defense, Gibson and Heinicke. If all three continue to play at this level through the final six games, Washington can get in the playoffs.

The WFT is now only two games behind the Cowboys for first place in the NFC East. The two old rivals still have two head-to-head meetings.

What's next

Washington has a big trip out west next week when it faces the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a challenging game for Washington as the Raiders have had to overcome more than any team in the league this season, yet went on the road to defeat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Las Vegas currently sits at 6-5.

A WFT win would move them to 6-6 with five division games to finish out the season.

