Washington vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 17 inactives: Sweat, Jackson III out

The Washington Football Team was significantly shorthanded during the club's first game against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago, as over a dozen players were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

Many of those players have since returned for Washington, but the Burgundy and Gold will be down several starters once again for this Sunday's Week 17 rematch against its division rival.

On the defensive side of the football, Washington will be without pass rusher Montez Sweat, who is out for personal reasons following the death of his brother, Anthony, who was fatally shot in Henrico, Va. earlier this week.

Additionally, cornerback William Jackson III will be sidelined once again with a calf injury that has lingered over the past couple of weeks. This will be the second consecutive game Jackson III is sidelined.

On offense, Washington will be without its top two running backs, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Gibson landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, while McKissic is on Injured Reserve with a neck injury. Rookie Jaret Patterson is expected to handle the bulk of the workload, along with Jonathan Williams and Wendell Smallwood.

Washington will also be without two starting offensive linemen, as left guard Ereck Flowers and right tackle Sam Cosmi are both in COVID-19 protocols. Second-year pro Saahdiq Charles and veteran Cornelius Lucas are expected to start for Flowers and Cosmi, respectively.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel will also miss his third straight game for Washington with a hamstring injury. Samuel has played in just five games this season for the club due to groin and hamstring injuries after signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington this past March.

For Philadelphia, the Eagles will be without star running back Miles Sanders, who is out with a broken hand. In the matchup against Washington two weeks ago, Sanders ran for 131 yards on just 18 carries.

It's also worth noting that Eagles pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan, who spent the first decade of his career in Washington, will make his return to FedEx Field on Sunday. Kerrigan's status was in jeopardy due to COVID-19, but he was activated off the list earlier this week and is good to go.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 17 clash against Philadelphia...

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 17 inactives

Washington Football Team inactives

QB Garrett Gilbert

WR Curtis Samuel

DE Montez Sweat

CB William Jackson III

LB Milo Eifler

DE James Smith-Williams

K Brian Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles inactives

RB Miles Sanders

QB Reid Sinnett

CB Tay Gowan

LB Shaun Bradley

OT Le'Raven Clark

OL Jack Anderson

DT Marlon Tuipulotu