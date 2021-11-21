Washington vs. Panthers game recap: Everything we know

The Washington Football Team won its second consecutive game by picking up an impressive road win over the Carolina Panthers, 27-21, in Week 11 action.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 16 of 22 passes for 203 yards, with three touchdowns. Heinicke took care of the football for the second straight week and outplayed a more high-profile quarterback yet again. Last week it was Tom Brady; this week, it was Cam Newton.

Washington’s defense mainly played a solid game after a poor opening drive. Two defensive stands in the fourth quarter slammed the door on Newton and the Panthers, preserving the win for Washington.

Here’s what happened.

Final score: Washington 27, Panthers 21

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Washington 0 14 7 6 27 Carolina 7 7 0 7 21

Keys to the game

Not letting Newton beat you with his legs was essential. Newton did have a 24-yard touchdown run, but he carried the ball nine times for 22 yards outside of that run. That’s a win for the Washington defense.

Washington limited Christian McCaffrey to 59 yards rushing. McCaffrey also finished 60 yards receiving. You knew he was getting his yards, but, overall, the Washington defense kept McCaffrey in front of them outside of one play.

Taylor Heinicke took care of the football and made several clutch throws, including one to tight end John Bates when it appeared the play was dead and the Panthers would get the ball back.

Washington rushed for 190 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per attempt against a team ranked No. 2 in total defense. Washington’s defense once again held its opponent under 300 total yards.

It was over when....

Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne and defensive end James Smith-Williams met Newton in the pocket on fourth down to end it for the Panthers. Washington didn’t have a sack all day but gets one on Carolina’s final offensive play.

Players of the game

QB Taylor Heinicke: 16-22, 203 yards, 3 touchdowns, 29 yards rushing.

RB Antonio Gibson: 19 carries, 95 yards.

WR Terry McLaurin: 5 receptions, 103 yards, touchdown.

Ron Rivera's 4th-down gambles

They call him Riverboat Ron for a reason. The Washington head coach has recently shown confidence in his offense, going for it on fourth down when the odds suggested otherwise. Late in the first half, with Washington facing a fourth-and-5 in Carolina territory, Rivera kept his offense on the field. The result: Heinicke finds wide receiver DeAndre Carter for an 18-yard gain. Washington would eventually score a touchdown on that drive to tie things up before halftime.

In the second half, Rivera went for it again. Heinicke rolled to his left; the play appeared dead, but rookie tight end John Bates came to him, and the quarterback made an acrobatic play to get the ball to Bates for the first down.

Both times, Washington rewarded Rivera for his willingness to believe Heinicke and offense could get the job done.

What's next

Next up for the Washington Football Team is the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks (3-6), are currently playing the Arizona Cardinals and trail in the first half. When Washington hosts the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 12, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will be in his third game back from an injury.

As always, this will be another hard-fought battle, but you like Washington’s momentum right now.

