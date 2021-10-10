Washington vs. New Orleans Saints Week 5 inactives: Payne, Samuel both active

Washington vs. New Orleans Saints Week 5 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team left Atlanta last Sunday with a victory, but also with a laundry list worth of injuries to many of its key contributors.

Let's start with the good news for Washington. Defensive tackle Daron Payne is active after appearing late on the injury report with a toe injury. Payne was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's session.

Additionally, running back Antonio Gibson is active after being limited in practice all week with a shin injury. Gibson said Friday that he has a stress fracture on his shin, but it's not something that should hold him out.

Besides Gibson, Washington also gets another boost as wide receiver Curtis Samuel is active, too. Samuel, Washington's lucrative free agent signing, missed the team's first three games with a groin injury that has lingered since June.

Samuel made his Washington debut last week in Atlanta, where he hauled in four passes for 19 yards. The wideout sat out Wednesday and Thursday's practices with the groin ailment but returned on Friday in a limited fashion. Washington head coach Ron Rivera said that Samuel was trending in the right direction on Friday. Now, he's up for a second straight week.

Although Samuel is active, Washington's receiver room will be missing two regulars on Sunday. Rookie Dyami Brown has been ruled out with a knee injury, one he suffered last week in Atlanta that prevented him from practicing all week. Cam Sims is also out for Washington with a hamstring injury, one that has been reported could linger for a few more weeks.

Washington's offense will also be without All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who is expected to miss a few weeks with a knee injury. Wes Schweitzer, who started 13 games for Washington at left guard last season, will fill Scherff's void.

Scott Turner's unit will additionally be missing tight end Logan Thomas, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Rookie Sammie Reyes is active and set to make his debut for Washington, becoming the first Chilean-born player to suit up in an NFL game.

For New Orleans, they'll be without starting tackle Terron Armstead, who missed this entire week of practice with an elbow injury. Center Erik McCoy is also out with a calf injury.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints...

Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints inactives

Washington Football Team inactives

OG Brandon Scherff

WR Dyami Brown

WR Cam Sims

TE Jace Sternberger

CB Danny Johnson

DE Shaka Toney

New Orleans Saints inactives:

C Erik McCoy

OT Terron Armstead

QB Ian Book

DB Desmond Trufant

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

DE Jalyn Holmes