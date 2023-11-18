Washington vs. Oregon State: Predictions, picks and odds for Saturday's game

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks to throw during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium.

Week 12 of the college football season is here, and the final season of Pac-12 football as we know it is shaping up for a wild finish. The No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0; 7-0 in conference) take on the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2; 5-2 in conference) in a game that could have massive repercussions for the Pac-12 title game.

If the Beavers win this game, they will remain a game behind Oregon for second-place in the Pac-12. The Beavers play Oregon next week. Arizona could also be in the mix for a Pac-12 title assuming they win over Utah, which is a tough task in and of itself. Arizona holds the tiebreaker over Oregon State, having defeated the Beavers 27-24 on Oct. 28.

Washington would still be in the driver's seat for a conference championship appearance, given that they defeated Oregon earlier in the season, but the Huskies' eyes are set on a College Football Playoff berth. Every win is critical for the Huskies at this point, and another victory over a top-10 opponent should pay off huge in the CFP committee's decision. Here's how to watch this pivotal matchup.

How to watch Washington vs. Oregon State:

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Where: Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

College Football Week 12: Huskies vs. Beavers lines, betting trends

The Beavers are favorites to defeat the Huskies, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering football betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Thursday afternoon:

Spread: Oregon State (-2)

Moneyline: Oregon State (-125); Washington (+105)

Over/under: 62.5

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Pick Oregon State (-2)

While this is a very tough game to pick, Sportsbook Wire points out that Washington has won against the spread just four times in ten attempts this season. Their games are much closer than you'd like for a team that is in contention for a college football playoff spot, and that's enough reason to go with the Beavers here.

Covers: Take the Over (62.5)

Andrew Caley says, "There are a few reasons the Huskies are underdogs here. For starters, it’s that defense. As noted above, they have had real issues when it comes to getting stops." That lack of defense could be Washington's downfall. Regardless, it sets both teams up for a shootout.

Sports Illustrated: Take the Over (62.5)

Kyle Wood writes, "Washington has turned almost every conference game into a shootout this season — at least 63 points have been scored in five out of seven in Pac-12 play and that will be the case again Saturday in Corvallis."

Athlon: Washington 32, Oregon State 30

Athlon likes Washington in this game, but notes that it would break a long trend of winning as the favorite for Oregon State. They won nine of ten games last season where they were the favorite, and while that is the case this week as well, Washington's offense led by Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr. will be just too much for the Beavers.

Fox Sports: Washington 32, Oregon State 30

Fox Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz thinks this will be a very close game. He writes, "[Washington's] games are close, especially this season, because of their defense. Washington's D is 103rd in stopping opponents on third down. The Huskies are 112th in havoc rate, 123 in tackle success rate and 133rd in sack rate. They do have players who get to the quarterback but struggle to finish with a sack."

Schedules and Results:

*all times Pacific

Washington Huskies:

Sep. 2 v. Boise State, W 56-19 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Tulsa, W 43-10 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ Michigan St, W 41-7 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. Cal, W 59-32 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Arizona, W 31-24 FINAL

Oct. 14 v. Oregon, W 36-33 FINAL

Oct. 21 v. Arizona State, W 15-7 FINAL

Oct. 28 @ Stanford, W 42-33 FINAL

Nov. 4 @ USC, W 52-42 FINAL

Nov. 11 v. Utah, 35-28 FINAL

Nov. 18 @ Oregon State, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 v. Washington St, 1 p.m.

Oregon State Beavers:

Sep. 3 @ San Jose St, W 42-17 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. UC Davis, W 55-7 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. San Diego St, W 26-9 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ Washington St, L 38-35 FINAL

Sep. 29 v. Utah, W 21-7 FINAL

Oct. 7 @ Cal, W 52-40 FINAL

Oct. 14 v. UCLA, W 36-24 FINAL

Oct. 28 v. Stanford, W 62-17 FINAL

Nov. 18 v. Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 @ Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

