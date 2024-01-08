Washington vs. Michigan preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch CFP National Championship

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to a play against Alabama during the first half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The final college football stage is set, and the Michigan Wolverines (14-0) will face off against the Washington Huskies (14-0) in the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Michigan won the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl against the SEC champion Alabama in a 27-20 overtime victory. Michigan remained focused on reaching the title game despite the distraction of two NCAA investigations circling head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines overcame every obstacle that came their way. Michigan is looking for their first national championship title since 1997.

The Washington Huskies, led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., beat the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the CFP semifinal game at the Sugar Bowl to punch their ticket to the title game. Head Coach Kalen DeBoer has been leading the Huskies for two seasons and under his leadership, the team has achieved 21 consecutive victories and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game. The Huskies are now aiming for their first national championship since 1991.

The College Football Playoff National Championship game against Washington and Michigan is on Monday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m., ET, on ESPN and ABC.

BetMGM: Michigan will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Michigan will win the National Championship with 57.4% confidence over Washington."

ESPN: Michigan has a 74% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Michigan Wolverines have a 74.3% chance of beating the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Action Network: Michigan 23-20 Washington

Staff writes: "From a total perspective, I would lean under 45 or better in a game I expect to be played at a plodding pace, as Michigan plays slow and Alabama has played much slower in its bigger games this season. Also, each team has an outstanding punter who can flip the field, which is conducive to an under. I'll call it Michigan 23-20."

Covers: The Michigan Wolverines are favorites

Staff writes: "Despite being down seven with under five minutes to go in Monday's Rose Bowl, the Michigan Wolverines found a way. J.J. McCarthy led the offense down the field to tie the game in regulation and the defense slammed the door after Blake Corum found the end zone in the extra frame. The breakthrough win moves Michigan to 14-0 on the season and into the National Championship Game for the first time under Jim Harbaugh, where the Wolverines opened as 4.5-point favorites over Washington."

The Michigan Wolverines are favorites to defeat the Washington Huskies, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Moneyline: Texas (-185); Washington (+155)

Over/under: 55.5

