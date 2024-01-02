Washington vs. Michigan picks, predictions, odds: Who wins CFP National Championship Game?

The Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Which team will win the national championship?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. MST (7:30 p.m. EST) and can be seen on ESPN (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Washington (14-0) is coming off a 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Michigan (14-0) is coming off a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite over Washington in the game, according to CFP National Championship Game odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wolverines are -190 on the moneyline. The Huskies are +155.

The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points.

When is CFP National Championship Game? Washington vs. Michigan schedule, TV, how to watch

College Football News: Michigan 37, Washington 16

Pete Fiutak writes: "Michigan is going to roll. This is the team. The speed is there to stay with Washington, the lines are a killer - a must against this great UW offensive front - and the defense is like nothing Michael Penix Jr. and company have seen all season."

Sports Betting Dime: Michigan 28.7, Washington 22.2

The site predicts that the Wolverines will defeat the Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday.

More: Washington respect tour has one more stop after beating Texas in Sugar Bowl

Sporting News: Michigan 34, Washington 28

Bill Bender writes: "The Wolverines learn the lessons from last year's loss to the Horned Frogs. The emotion from the victory against the Crimson Tide will carry over."

More: Michigan, Washington bring contrast of styles to College Football Playoff title game

ESPN: Michigan has a 74.3% chance to win National Championship

The site gives Washington has a 25.7% shot to win the game against Michigan.

College Football Network: Washington 33, Michigan 28

Oliver Hodgkinson writes: "Although Michigan has the defensive advantage, don’t expect it to be a game-breaking gap. Where there is such a difference between the teams is on offense. This Penix-led, Ryan Grubb-engineered offense is so difficult to tame, and when the Heisman-contending QB is at his very best, there is a feeling of inevitability about his ability to put points on the board."

STREAM THE GAME:Watch Washington vs. Michigan football live with FUBO (free trial)

Will J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship?

