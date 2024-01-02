Washington vs. Michigan: Odds and how to watch 2024 CFP National Championship

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) lifts the Rose Bowl trophy to celebrate a 27-20 win over Alabama at the 2024 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The scene is set, the games are done, and our contenders have been decided. The 2024 CFP National Championship will be between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies. Both of these teams had a tough time getting to this point already.

After years of playoff disappointment, the Wolverines finally broke through after being forced to take down perennial title contender Alabama. However, after nearly losing the game on a muffed punt with less than a minute to go, the Wolverines managed to pull off the victory in overtime, just the second time in history a Rose Bowl has gone into overtime (2018). A huge fourth-down stop on a draw by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe sealed Michigan's ticket to the championship.

Many people considered the Washington Huskies a sheep in wolf's clothing. Those people argued that, despite their pair of wins over No. 8 Oregon, the team had endured too many close victories over subpar competition to warrant such high praise. Washington proved them all wrong, taking down Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.

A prolific offensive attack led by Michael Penix Jr. will certainly put a stout Michigan defense to the test. Now, these competitors will duke it out for the most coveted title in college football. Here's how to watch.

CFP National Championship odds, lines for Washington vs. Michigan:

The Michigan Wolverines are favorites to defeat the Washington Huskies, according to the DraftKings NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Monday evening:

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Moneyline: Michigan (-185); Washington (+154)

Over/under: 55.5

When is the CFP National Championship?:

When: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo TV

Stream the game: Watch the CFP Championship with Fubo

