Washington vs. Michigan: Latest predictions, picks, odds for 2024 CFP National Championship

Nine conference games, a conference championship, College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal wins, and months of intrigue all lead up to this: the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) facing off against the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) for the national championship.

The two teams will meet at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas with plenty of intrigue. Washington's offensive firepower led by Heisman runner up Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, a talented receiving corps, and best offensive line in the country means the Huskies can score often. A defense that's stepped up in big games - including the Sugar Bowl victory over Texas - makes the Pac-12 champion a force.

Michigan's spent much of the season facing questions off-the-field regarding the Connor Stallions sign-stealing scandal. On the field, there hasn't been much to question thanks to a balanced, efficient offense powered by running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Wolverine's stifling defense leads the FBS in fewest points allowed and is powered by defensive backs Mike Sainristil and Will Johnson, linebacker Josaiah Stewart, and a talented defensive line.

Whichever team wins will earn their program's first national title in the CFP era of college football. Here's what you need to know ahead of Monday's championship game:

Washington vs. Michigan predictions roundup:

College Sports Wire: Washington 27, Michigan 24

Senior editor Patrick Conn predicts the Huskies victory with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. being named MVP.

Yahoo Sports: Michigan 26, Washington 23

Nick Bromberg writes: "A blowout either way will be surprising. Washington’s defense doesn’t get enough credit given Penix and Odunze’s excellence and it did a great job until the heart-stopping final minutes in New Orleans. Ultimately, it’s hard to go against Michigan, though we’re taking Washington to cover — and an outright Huskies win won’t be a surprise at all."

KING5: Washington 24, Michigan 21

Alex Didion says: "A tight game throughout, the Huskies will once again keep their fans anxious for four quarters. In a physical matchup, Washington will make just enough plays on offense and defense to edge out a 24-21 victory, capturing the school's first undisputed national championship."

The Sporting News: Michigan 34, Washington 28

Bill Bender writes: "The line might fluctuate, but this is Harbaugh's best chance at a national championship. This promises to be a great infomercial for the Big Ten for 2024, but in this case the Wolverines learn the lessons from last year's loss to the Horned Frogs. The emotion from the victory against the Crimson Tide will carry over."

Pickswise: Washington +4.5

Caleb Wilfinger says: "Simply put, this Huskies team was flatly disrespected in the betting market throughout the course of conference play, and that continued into their semifinal matchup against Texas. While the market has corrected itself a bit heading into this game (Michigan was -6 on the lookahead), I still have this line closer to a field goal than 5.5-6 points, so I’ll take those points and roll with Washington one last time in the final game of the season."

Covers: Washington +4.5

Andrew Caley writes: "If Washington can keep Penix clean, and if they can force McCarthy and the Michigan special teams into a mistake or two, the Huskies will have an excellent chance to win this football game and their first national title since 1991. With that being the case, I’m taking the points with Penix and the Pups, who have proven time and again that they perform their best as underdogs."

2024 CFP National Championship game odds, spread and lines

The Michigan Wolverines are favored to defeat the Washington Huskies in the 2024 CFP National Championship according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Saturday evening.

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Moneyline: Michigan (-190); Washington (+160)

Over/under: 56.5

How to watch 2024 CFP National Championship: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Monday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

