Washington vs. Lions Week 10: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

How to Watch: Washington Football Team vs. Lions Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 10 of the NFL season is here and the Washington Football Team, at 2-5, is very much in the race to win the NFC East. The Football Team is set to take on another underwhelming squad in the Detroit Lions (3-5) Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

As incredible as this may sound, Washington still being in the playoff picture isn't the biggest storyline surrounding the team. It's the question mark surrounding the quarterback position. Head coach Ron Rivera has named Alex Smith the starter ahead of the team's matchup with Detroit after Kyle Allen suffered what seems to be a season-ending ankle injury. If you're doing the math at home, 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins back active again and the primary backup Sunday.

The Washington Football Team is also tasked with stopping former teammate, Adrian Peterson who signed with the Lions after Washington cut him prior to the season. Peterson vowed to make Washington 'realize what they let go' — something that Ron Rivera isn't necessarily excited about.

Here's everyhting you need to know about Sunday's contest.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at DETROIT LIONS WEEK 10:

Who: Washington Football Team (2-6) at Detroit Lions (3-5)

What: Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV channel: FOX, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)

Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM

Spread: Washington, +4.5 (via PointsBet)

Over/under: 46.5 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 56 degrees, possible light rain and windy

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL at LIONS TV SCHEDULE:

10 a.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

Story continues

1 p.m.: Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions (FOX)

4 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, Washington Football vs. Eagles (W, 27-17)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, Washington Football @ Cardinals (L, 15-30)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, Washington Football @ Browns (L, 20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, Washington Football vs. Ravens (L, 17-31)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, Washington Football vs. Rams (L, 10-30)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, Washington Football @ Giants (L, 19-20)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington Football vs. Cowboys (W, 25-3)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, Washington Football vs. Giants (L, 20-23)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, Washington Football @ Lions

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, Washington Football vs. Bengals

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: Washington Football @ Cowboys

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, Washington Football @ Steelers

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, Washington Football @ 49ers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, Washington Football vs. Seahawks

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, Washington Football vs. Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, Washington Football @ Eagles