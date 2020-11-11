Washington vs. Lions Week 10: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch
Week 10 of the NFL season is here and the Washington Football Team, at 2-5, is very much in the race to win the NFC East. The Football Team is set to take on another underwhelming squad in the Detroit Lions (3-5) Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
As incredible as this may sound, Washington still being in the playoff picture isn't the biggest storyline surrounding the team. It's the question mark surrounding the quarterback position. Head coach Ron Rivera has named Alex Smith the starter ahead of the team's matchup with Detroit after Kyle Allen suffered what seems to be a season-ending ankle injury. If you're doing the math at home, 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins back active again and the primary backup Sunday.
The Washington Football Team is also tasked with stopping former teammate, Adrian Peterson who signed with the Lions after Washington cut him prior to the season. Peterson vowed to make Washington 'realize what they let go' — something that Ron Rivera isn't necessarily excited about.
Here's everyhting you need to know about Sunday's contest.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at DETROIT LIONS WEEK 10:
Who: Washington Football Team (2-6) at Detroit Lions (3-5)
What: Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season
When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
TV channel: FOX, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)
Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)
Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM
Spread: Washington, +4.5 (via PointsBet)
Over/under: 46.5 (via PointsBet)
Weather: 56 degrees, possible light rain and windy
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL at LIONS TV SCHEDULE:
10 a.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)
1 p.m.: Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions (FOX)
4 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, Washington Football vs. Eagles (W, 27-17)
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, Washington Football @ Cardinals (L, 15-30)
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, Washington Football @ Browns (L, 20-34)
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, Washington Football vs. Ravens (L, 17-31)
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, Washington Football vs. Rams (L, 10-30)
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, Washington Football @ Giants (L, 19-20)
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington Football vs. Cowboys (W, 25-3)
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, Washington Football vs. Giants (L, 20-23)
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, Washington Football @ Lions
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, Washington Football vs. Bengals
Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: Washington Football @ Cowboys
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, Washington Football @ Steelers
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, Washington Football @ 49ers
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, Washington Football vs. Seahawks
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, Washington Football vs. Panthers
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, Washington Football @ Eagles