Washington vs. Lions Week 10 inactives: Dustin Hopkins active for WFT
After a week of speculation whether he'd be able to kick in Sunday's game against Detroit, Dustin Hopkins is active and good to go. Hopkins, who was dealing with a groin injury throughout the week, has not missed a game since 2017.
Left tackle Geron Chrisitan is out with a knee injury for Washington, meaning Cornelius Lucas will start in his place for the third straight week. Lucas has thrived in Christian's absence, as he was the highest-graded left tackle by Pro Football Focus last week.
For the first time since Week 4, quarterback Dwayne Haskins is active for Washington. Kyle Allen, who's likely out for the season after suffering an ankle injury last week versus New York, has yet to be moved to IR and is inactive.
For a second consecutive week, wideout Dontrelle Inman will also be unable to suit up with a hamstring injury.
Detroit will be without their top offensive weapon, as stud wide receiver Kenny Golladay is out with a hip injury. Golladay has not played since Week 8, where he played just 18% of the Lions' offensive snaps and didn't total one reception.
The Lions did receive good news on the injury front, however, as tight end TJ Hockenson is active. Hockenson entered the day listed as questionable with a toe injury.
Here are the full inactives.
Washington vs. Detroit Week 10 inactives
Washington Football Team Inactives
QB Kyle Allen
WR Dontrelle Inman
OT Geron Christian
LB Jared Norris
WR Robert Foster
LB Thomas Davis
Detroit Lions inactive:
WR Kenny Golladay
QB David Blough
RB Jamal Agnew
LB Jarrad Davis
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Halopoulivaata Vaitai
DT Nick Williams