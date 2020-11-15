Washington vs. Lions Week 10 inactives: Dustin Hopkins active for WFT

Washington vs. Lions Week 10 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a week of speculation whether he'd be able to kick in Sunday's game against Detroit, Dustin Hopkins is active and good to go. Hopkins, who was dealing with a groin injury throughout the week, has not missed a game since 2017.

Left tackle Geron Chrisitan is out with a knee injury for Washington, meaning Cornelius Lucas will start in his place for the third straight week. Lucas has thrived in Christian's absence, as he was the highest-graded left tackle by Pro Football Focus last week.

For the first time since Week 4, quarterback Dwayne Haskins is active for Washington. Kyle Allen, who's likely out for the season after suffering an ankle injury last week versus New York, has yet to be moved to IR and is inactive.

For a second consecutive week, wideout Dontrelle Inman will also be unable to suit up with a hamstring injury.

Detroit will be without their top offensive weapon, as stud wide receiver Kenny Golladay is out with a hip injury. Golladay has not played since Week 8, where he played just 18% of the Lions' offensive snaps and didn't total one reception.

The Lions did receive good news on the injury front, however, as tight end TJ Hockenson is active. Hockenson entered the day listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Here are the full inactives.

Washington vs. Detroit Week 10 inactives

Washington Football Team Inactives

QB Kyle Allen

WR Dontrelle Inman

OT Geron Christian

LB Jared Norris

WR Robert Foster

LB Thomas Davis

Detroit Lions inactive:

WR Kenny Golladay

QB David Blough

RB Jamal Agnew

LB Jarrad Davis

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Halopoulivaata Vaitai

DT Nick Williams