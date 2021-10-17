Washington vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 inactives: McLaurin, Hill active

Washington vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will be without multiple starters when it hosts the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

On the offensive side of the ball, guard Brandon Scherff will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Fellow offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, who's started every game at right tackle for Washington this season, is out with an ankle injury. Scherff and Cosmi will be replaced by Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas, respectively.

Additionally, Washington will be without two of its wide receivers as Cam Sims and Curtis Samuel were both ruled out earlier this week. Rookie Dyami Brown, who missed last week's game with a knee injury, is active vs. Kansas City.

There is good news for Washington though, as its two best offensive skill players, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, are active. McLaurin was a late addition to the injury report after he did not practice on Friday with hamstring tightness. Gibson has been dealing with a stress fracture in his shin but has not missed any games because of it.

For Kansas City's side, the Chiefs will be without two defensive starters. Star pass rusher Chris Jones is sidelined with a wrist injury, while cornerback Charvarious Ward is out with a quad ailment.

On the other side of the football, Chiefs All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill is active after dealing with a quad injury that caused him to miss two days of practice this week. Standout guard Joe Thuney is also active for the Chiefs after returning to practice on Friday with a hand injury.

Here are the full inactives for Washington vs. Kansas City...

Washington Football Team inactives:

WR Cam Sims

WR Curtis Samuel

OT Sam Cosmi

OG Brandon Scherff

CB Corn Elder

TE Jace Sternberger

Kansas City Chiefs inactives:

CB Charvarius Ward

OL Austin Blythe

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

TE Blake Bell

DL Chris Jones