Washington vs. Giants Week 2 inactives: Saquon Barkley active for New York

Washington vs. Giants Week 2 inactives: Saquon active for NYG originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After scoring just 13 points in Week 1 against Denver, the New York Giants offense is looking for a much bigger effort on Thursday night against the Washington Football Team.

Well, good news Giants fans. Star running back Saquon Barkley, who was questionable entering Thursday night's game, is active for New York. Barkley did play in Week 1, too, but was largely ineffective, finishing with just 27 scrimmage yards on 11 touches.

For Washington, it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after the 38-year-old was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week. Fitzpatrick exited Washington's opener in the second quarter on Sunday with a subluxated hip, an injury that will likely keep him sidelined until November.

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be under center for Washington, making just his second start with the club and first since his heroic effort in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs last season.

For a second straight week, both tight end Sammis Reyes and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles have been ruled inactive for Washington. Neither is injury-related as both players are healthy scratches.

For the Giants, they'll be without starting tight end Evan Engram for a second straight week with a calf injury. Head coach Joe Judge had hoped Engram would be able to return for Week 2, but the short week ultimately did not allow enough time for Engram to get ready.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 2 matchup against New York...

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants Week 2 Inactives

Washington Football Team Inactives:

TE Sammis Reyes

OL Saahdiq Charles

CB Darryl Roberts

DE Shaka Toney

New York Giants Inactives:

TE Evan Engram

WR Collin Johnson

CB Josh Jackson

CB Sam Beal

LB Justin Hilliard

LB Cam Brown

LB Quincy Roche