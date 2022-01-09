Washington vs. Giants game recap: Everything we know

The Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants 22-7 Sunday to complete the 2021 NFL regular season. Washington finishes the season with a 7-10 record.

It was an ugly game, but two players specifically stood out for Washington: running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Gibson went over 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career and scored a touchdown. Meanwhile, McLaurin went over 1,000 yards receiving for the second consecutive season.

Washington’s defense also came to play, limiting a punchless New York offense to 177 total yards.

Now, here is everything we know from Washington’s win over the Giants to end the 2021 season.

Final score: Washington 22, Giants 7

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Washington 3 3 6 10 22 Giants 0 0 0 7 7

Keys to the game

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner involved Gibson and McLaurin early, and it paid off. McLaurin caught two passes for 41 yards on Washington’s first drive, ending with points. Gibson was a focal point for the entire game and the best game of his career.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was mostly bad again. Fortunately for Washington, it didn’t need a lot from the quarterback position to beat the Giants.

Washington’s defense held New York to just 177 total yards. Yes, the Giants were starting a third-string quarterback, but the WFT defense did what they were supposed to do. Washington held Saquan Barkley to 30 yards rushing and 19 yards receiving.

Joey Slye was perfect again, proving he should head into 2022 as Washington’s primary kicker.

Bobby McCain picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown.

It was over when....

When Giants head coach Joe Judge ran his mouth after New York’s loss to the Bears in Week 17. Judge said the following:

This ain’t a team that is having fistfights on the sideline. This ain’t some clown show organization or something else, okay?

He tried to backtrack later, saying he was referring to his own team, but Washington head coach Ron Rivera knew better. Judge’s lack of common sense motivated Rivera and all of Washington’s players in an otherwise meaningless game.

There was no way Washington was losing this game.

Players of the game

RB Antonio Gibson: 21 carries, 146 yards, one touchdown

WR Terry McLaurin: Four receptions, 93 yards

S Bobby McCain: Two interceptions, one returned for 30-yard touchdown

Taylor Heinicke struggled again

It was another subpar effort from Heinicke. Heinicke completed nine of 18 passes for 120 yards. He had a pair of really nice throws to McLaurin, one on the first drive where he evaded the pass rush, rolled to his left and found McLaurin for 30 yards. Later in the game, he dropped a dime over McLaurin’s shoulder for 40 yards.

Outside of that, Heinicke was meh. On the first drive, he was high on a pass to Cam Sims in the back of the end zone. The pass should have been caught, but it continues the same theme with Heinicke being high on his throws.

Considering where Heinicke came from, he had a solid year. He’s not Washington’s quarterback of the future. He’s proven he belongs, but the more he plays, the more his limitations are on display. Still, you can appreciate what Heinicke does while understanding he isn’t the solution as a long-term starter.

What's next

Washington enters a critical offseason. The 2022 season will be Rivera’s third in Washington, and he still doesn’t have a quarterback of the future. He understands the desperation this offseason. Washington has spent the entire season scouting all of the college quarterbacks and will monitor the veteran market, too. Washington will either land a veteran or pick a QB in the first round. I’d bet on the NFL draft.

Washington re-signed Charles Leno last week. That was one big move Washington had to make. Next, Washington would like to retain Bobby McCain and J.D. McKissic. The biggest offseason move outside of adding a quarterback is signing McLaurin to a lucrative long-term extension. This mush happen — and soon. Washington cannot drag its feet on this one.

Finally, what does Washington do with Brandon Scherff? Scherff can finally leave without even negotiating with Washington, but does the WFT attempt to keep Scherff? That will be fascinating to watch.

