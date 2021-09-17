Washington vs. Giants game recap: Everything we know

The Washington Football Team picked up a critical early-season win on Thursday by defeating the New York Giants, 30-29, on a last-second field goal by kicker Dustin Hopkins.

It was Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s third career NFL start — and his first win. Heinicke completed 28 of 38 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

It was another ugly performance from Washington’s defense. Washington allowed New York quarterback Daniel Jones to complete 22 of 32 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. Jones also rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.

However, in the end, Washington did enough to pick up its first victory of the season.

Here is everything we know after Washington’s win over the Giants.

Final score: Washington 30, Giants 29

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks on during the second half against the New York Giants at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke threw the ball 46 times and was sacked just one time. It was on the opening possession. Washington's pass protection was much better in Week 2. The defense struggled to get off the field again on Thursday, but they did bring down New York quarterback Daniel Jones four times. Late in the game, Montez Sweat pressured Jones out of the pocket on third down, forcing an errant throw. Ricky Seals-Jones picked an excellent time for his first catch in Washington. His touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was a brilliant throw and catch. Terry McLaurin did what No. 1 wide receivers do. He ran great routes, he made defenders look silly, and he caught everything.

It was over when....

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team place kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) makes a game winning field goal on the final play against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New York defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence jumped offsides to give Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins one more chance at the game-winner. What would happen to Hopkins if he missed again? There were many moments in this game, especially from New York's perspective where you thought the game was over. However, Washington — especially Heinicke — kept fighting back. It was literally over on the second-to-last snap of the game.

Players of the game

QB Taylor Heinicke: 34-46, 336 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

WR Terry McLaurin: 11 receptions, 107 yards, 1 TD

DT Jonathan Allen: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss

Washington caught the breaks this time around

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) drops back to pass against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

New York quarterback Daniel Jones played well. He played well enough to win. Unfortunately for him, his teammates let him down. Darius Slayton's drop on a perfectly thrown ball late in the fourth quarter really cost the Giants. Then, there was Lawrence jumping offsides. We don't see that often on a game-winning kick. Washington always loses these games and never seems to catch a break. The Football Team did on Thursday night. Washington had its share of heroes, too. No one in the NFL apologizes for winning games like this. Washington won't either.

What's next

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field for warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Washington (1-1) has a trip to Buffalo (0-1) in Week 3. The Bills play the Miami Dolphins this weekend. This is a challenging game for the Football Team, and they could not afford to be winless heading into this game. They also get a few days off. The good news is Washington doesn't have to travel to Buffalo in December.

