Washington vs. Eagles game recap: Everything we know

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 20-16 to improve to 9-7 on the season. With the loss, Washington is officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Washington began the game in impressive fashion, marching down the field and scoring on an 11-yard Jaret Patterson touchdown to cap off an impressive six-play, 67-yard drive.

Unfortunately for the WFT, that was the high point for its offense. Washington would kick three field goals in the first half to go into halftime with a 16-7 lead.

Much like their first meeting, the Eagles dominated the second half, scoring 13 points en route to a hard-fought win.

Here’s everything we know, from Washington’s heartbreaking loss to the Eagles.

Final score: Eagles 20, Washington 16

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Eagles 0 7 7 6 20 Washington 10 6 0 0 16

Keys to the game

Jaret Patterson filled in for Antonio Gibson and played a good game. Patterson rushed for 57 yards and also had 41 yards receiving.

Washington’s defense was much better in the rematch, holding the Eagles to 330 total yards and allowing only 3.5 yards per rushing attempt.

Taylor Heinicke was outstanding on the first drive. He did not do a lot after that first drive. His final throw of the game was intercepted to clinch the game for the Eagles.

Washington kicker Joey Slye connected on all three FG attempts, including one from 55 yards out.

Washington’s defense sacked Jalen Hurts only time despite getting pressure numerous times.

It was over when....

Philadelphia safety Rodney McLeod intercepted Taylor Heinicke on Washington’s final offensive play. The throw was a bit high, and McLeod made an outstanding play. Washington tight end John Bates was tripped up on the play, but I am not confident he makes the catch if he doesn’t fall.

It was a fitting end for an ugly Washington second half.

Players of the game

RB Jaret Patterson: 12 carries, 57 yards, one touchdown, five receptions for 41 yards.

WR Terry McLaurin: Seven receptions for 61 yards.

K Joey Slye: 1/1 on PATs, 3/3 of FG attempts, with a long of 55 yards.

Second-half woes

Washington led 16-7 going into halftime. The WFT had an impressive drive just before halftime, leading to three more points. What would happen if Washington kept its foot on the gas for that entire drive? We will never know.

Washington’s offense did virtually nothing in the second half. The final drive was promising until Heinicke’s last pass was intercepted.

Washington’s defense played well enough to win. Sure, the defense did not force a turnover and only sacked Hurts once, but it was an impressive performance considering how many players Washington was down.

What's next

Washington ends its regular season with a trip to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants. Washington won the first meeting all the way back in Week 2 when then-kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a game-winner as time expired.

