Washington vs. Dallas: Everything we know following 41-16 blowout over Cowboys
It’s a great year to be a fan of the Washington Football Team and have either close friends or family members who fancy the Dallas Cowboys, huh?
Washington completed the season sweep over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 41-16 victory that got out of hand quickly in the second half, with a flurry of poor decisions by Dallas matched with touchdowns from Washington. With the win, the Burgundy & Gold now hold onto the No. 1 spot in the NFC East for the time being, and a place in the playoffs, should the season end today. Here is everything we know directly following the action.
Final Score: Washington 41, Dallas 16
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Keys to the game
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
The defense came up big in the second half, allowing only three points and forcing a number of both turnovers, and turnovers on down in the fourth quarter that allowed them to seal the game.
The running game was incredible, with Antonio Gibson totaling 115 yards and three touchdowns alone. In total, Washington rushed for 172 yards on the day and had little opposition.
The special teams were great today. Credit to Tress Way, who is always sound, and especially Dustin Hopkins, who was a perfect 2/2 on field goals and 5/5 on extra points.
It was over when...
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
So, this game was really over when the Cowboys tried a fake punt on 4th and 10, deep in their own territory. Washington sniffed it out and got the ball in a great position, allowing Antonio Gibson to rush for his 2nd touchdown of the day. https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1332116777971617794 However, Washington added an exclamation point to the win just a couple of drives later when DE Montez Sweat intercepted Andy Dalton and took it in for a pick-six. https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1332121970993934336 What a great day to be a Washington fan. (You don't get to say that often...)
Players of the game
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Antonio Gibson: 20 carries, 115 yards, 3 touchdowns
Terry McLaurin: 7 catches, 92 yards
Tress Way: 2 punts, 58.5 yard average
Dustin Hopkins: 2/2 FG, 5/5 XP
Cole Holcomb: 10 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1TFL, 1 QB Hit
Up Next:
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Washington will, fortunately, have a long week now to prepare for a trip to Pittsburgh to take on the undefeated Steelers. Pittsburgh was supposed to play the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night, but due to positive COVID tests in Baltimore, that game has been postponed to Sunday. Washington is going to need to be perfect if they want any chance of winning that game against the Steelers, who have been great so far this year.