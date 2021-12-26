Washington vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 16 inactives: Gibson in, Davis out

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 16 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will be down multiple starters on both sides of the football when it takes the field Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in what's essentially a must-win game for the visitors.

On offense, Washington will once again be without wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who is missing his 10th game of the season. Samuel is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which occurred right when the wideout figured to finally be over a lingering groin injury that kept him sidelined for much of the season thus far.

Additionally, Washington will be down Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff for the second straight game. Scherff remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus on Monday.

The Burgundy and Gold did receive good news pregame, though, as running back Antonio Gibson is active for Sunday night's contest. Gibson injured his toe on Tuesday against the Eagles -- a similar injury that he dealt with in 2020 -- but is ready to roll after testing out his foot pregame.

Washington will also return its top two quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, after both missed Tuesday night's game versus Philadelphia due to COVID-19. Heinicke, who felt "helpless" watching the team play Tuesday while he was at home, was activated on Thursday, while Allen rejoined the team one day later. Garrett Gilbert, who was thrust into action in Week 15, is inactive.

Moving to the defensive side of the football, Washington will be down two starters in the secondary. Safety Landon Collins was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week after reinjuring his foot, meaning his 2021 season is over unless Washington makes the playoffs. Cornerback William Jackson III is also out this week with a calf injury and is inactive.

Jack Del Rio's defense will also be without one of its most important pieces, linebacker Cole Holcomb, after he landed on the virus list earlier this week. Holcomb wears the green dot on defense -- the player who gets the defensive calls from the coaching staff -- so Washington will need someone else to take over that role.

While Holcomb is out, fellow linebacker Jamin Davis is also a surprise inactive. Davis had been dealing with a shoulder injury earlier this week but had no injury designation pregame. Additionally, cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Kamren Curl are both active for Washington after returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

For Dallas, the Cowboys are relatively healthy and will have most of their starters on the field. However, standout left tackle Tyron Smith is out with an ankle injury for Dallas after missing practice all week.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 16 matchup against Dallas...

Washington Football Team inactives:

CB William Jackson III

QB Garrett Gilbert

K Brian Johnson

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

CB Corn Elder

LB Jamin Davis

Dallas Cowboys inactives:

OT Tyron Smith

QB Will Grier

S Israel Mukuamu

CB Kyron Brown