Washington vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 14 inactives: WFT's DL shorthanded

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 14 inactives

In its biggest game of the 2021 season to date, the Washington Football Team will be shorthanded on the defensive side of the football due to injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak.

Washington currently has five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, all on defense. The headliner is star rusher Montez Sweat, who was expected to return from a four-game absence this week. Sweat was placed on the list earlier this week and will remain out -- the earliest he can be activated is next Saturday.

Then, later this week, fellow edge rushers James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill were both added to the COVID list. With Chase Young also out for the season with an ACL injury, Washington will be down its top four edge rushers against the Cowboys.

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson and cornerback Darryl Roberts were also added to the COVID list this week and will be out for Sunday's game as well.

Washington did receive some good news, though, as rookie linebacker Jamin Davis is active. Davis reported concussion symptoms following last Sunday's win over the Raiders and was held out of practice to begin the week due to such.

Additionally, safety Landon Collins -- who has been playing the best football of his Washington tenure over the past month -- is back in the lineup for Washington after missing one game due to a foot injury. Collins said earlier this week he felt that he was 90% back healthy, but did not want to return from the injury too early to risk re-aggravating it. The fact that he's active is good news for Washington.

On the offensive side of the football, Washington will be without running back J.D. McKissic for a second consecutive week, McKissic remains in the concussion protocol -- one he suffered against the Seahawks two weeks ago. McKissic was able to practice, albeit limited, on Thursday and Friday, so he should be able to return to the lineup next week against the Eagles.

Although McKissic is out, Washington will have tight end Ricky Seals-Jones back in the lineup this week. Seals-Jones has been out since Week 10 with a hip injury. His return comes at a crucial time, as standout Logan Thomas is out for the season. Additionally, receiver Curtis Samuel is active for Washington once again.

While Washington is dealing with multiple players either hurt or sick, Dallas enters Sunday's game arguably as healthy as it's been all season.

On defense, the Cowboys will have Demarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons -- it's three best pass rushers -- all active for the first time this season. Then on the other side of the football, Dallas' trio of wideouts -- Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup -- will all take the field together for the first time in 2021 as well.

Dallas will be missing one of its key offensive pieces, though, as running back Tony Pollard has been ruled inactive with a foot injury. Expect star running back Ezekiel Elliott to have a big workload on Sunday, as he was a full participant all week in practice after dealing with a knee injury.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 14 contest against Dallas...

Washington Football Team inactives

RB J.D. McKissic

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR Dax Milne

CB Corn Elder

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Dallas Cowboys inactives

RB Tony Pollard

QB Will Grier

CB Israel Mukuamu

DE Azur Kamara

OG Matt Farniok

WR Simi Fehoko

TE Sean McKeon