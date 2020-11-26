Washington vs. Cowboys Week 12 inactives: McLaurin active, Lucas out

Washington vs. Cowboys Week 12 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the third time in the last five years, the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys meet on Thanksgiving. But this year, each team will be starting a quarterback who has yet to experience a Washington-Dallas Turkey Day clash.

Dallas, of course, will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with an ankle injury. Andy Dalton will be making his second consecutive start since returning from a concussion and the reserve/COVID-19 list, with Garrett Gilbert as his backup. Ben DiNucci will be inactive for Dallas.

Alex Smith will make his third consecutive start for Washington, taking over for an injured Kyle Allen. Smith did not participate in the Washington-Dallas Thanksgiving matchup in 2018, as he suffered the well-documented gruesome knee injury the Sunday prior. Dwayne Haskins will be Smith's backup.

Now, to the inactives...

Washington standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin is active for Washington, which was expected after he was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

At wideout, Dontrelle Inman also returns for Washington. Inman hasn't played since Week 7 against the Giants, as he's been dealing with a hamstring injury.

For the second straight week, tackle Cornelius Lucas is inactive for Washington. With Geron Christian still on injured reserve, Morgan Moses will make his second consecutive start at left tackle, with David Sharpe taking over right tackle duties.

Safety Deshazor Everett is also sidelined once again for Washington with an ankle injury. Washington will start rookie Kam Curl and Troy Apke at safety vs. Dallas

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is also active for Washington. Hopkins has been dealing with a groin issue for a couple of weeks but has yet to miss a game despite missing some practice time. Hopkins made two of three field goals last week against the Bengals, including a 50-yarder.

The Cowboys have a number of starters on Injured Reserve, including both starting tackles La'el Collins and Tyron Smith.

Here are the full inactives for Washington vs. Dallas.

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 12 inactives:

Washington Football Team Inactives

S Deshazor Everett

LB Ryan Anderson

LB Jared Norris

OT Cornelius Lucas

WR Jeff Badet

WR Robert Foster

Dallas Cowboys Inactives:

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Malik Turner

CB Anthony Brown

FS Reggie Robinson

DE Bradlee Anae

T Greg Senat

DE Ron'Dell Carter