Washington vs. Cowboys Week 12: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

Just as everyone expected, the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys will face off on Thanksgiving Day for first place in the NFC East. Not a surprise in the slightest.

Sunday, both teams picked up much needed victories in impressive fashion and the winner Thursday will at least for a few days be alone in first place despite being well under .500.

Washington downed the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, 20-9, after a complete team performance anchored by a powerful Chase Young outing.

The Cowboys shocked the NFL world Sunday evening after beating the Minnesota Vikings, 31-28. Andy Dalton torched the Vikings for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns, while running back Ezekiel Elliott added 103 yards on the ground — his first 100-yard performance of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Washington's Week 12 matchup with the Cowboys:

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at DALLAS COWBOYS WEEK 11:

Who: Washington Football Team (3-7) at Dallas Cowboys (3-7)

What: Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV channel: FOX, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)

Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM

Spread: TBD (via PointsBet)

Over/under: TBD (via PointsBet)

Weather: 70 degrees, mostly sunny

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL at COWBOYS TV SCHEDULE:

11:30 p.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

4:30 p.m.: Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)

7 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, Washington Football vs. Eagles (W, 27-17)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, Washington Football @ Cardinals (L, 15-30)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, Washington Football @ Browns (L, 20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, Washington Football vs. Ravens (L, 17-31)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, Washington Football vs. Rams (L, 10-30)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, Washington Football @ Giants (L, 19-20)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington Football vs. Cowboys (W, 25-3)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, Washington Football vs. Giants (L, 20-23)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, Washington Football @ Lions (L, 27-30)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, Washington Football vs. Bengals (W, 20-9)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: Washington Football @ Cowboys

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, Washington Football @ Steelers

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, Washington Football @ 49ers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, Washington Football vs. Seahawks

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, Washington Football vs. Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, Washington Football @ Eagles