Washington vs. Cowboys game recap: Everything we know

The Dallas Cowboys snapped the Washington Football Team’s four-game winning streak with a 27-20 win Sunday at FedEx Field.

The game was much more complex than the final box score would indicate. The Cowboys jumped on Washington early, going into halftime with a 24-0 lead. Washington’s outlook appeared hopeless for the second half.

Slowly, though, Washington began to get back into the game. It all started when quarterback Taylor Heinicke found wide receiver Cam Sims for a spectacular 43-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. The two-point conversion was good, and suddenly it was 24-8.

Washington’s defense kept it in the game, as linebacker Cole Holcomb’s interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter cut the lead to 27-20.

Washington’s offense would get one more shot but fell just short.

Now, here is everything we know about Washington’s Week 14 loss to the Cowboys.

Final score: Cowboys 27, Washington 20

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Cowboys 18 6 3 0 27 Washington 0 0 8 12 20

Keys to the game

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A slow start destroyed Washington’s chance of defeating the Cowboys. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke had his worst performance, the offensive line struggled with Dallas’ pass rush and running back Antonio Gibson couldn’t get going.

Speaking of Gibson, his fumble in the third quarter led to the Cowboys’ only second-half points. At the time of the fumble, Washington was down 24-8 but had all of the momentum. Gibson’s sixth fumble of the season proved to be a backbreaker for Washington.

Kyle Allen almost led Washington back. When Heinicke went down with an injury, Washington felt comfortable with Allen. After all, he’s played – and won — games for this staff in Carolina and Washington. After a touchdown drive, Allen was leading Washington on another drive before a questionable fumble call gave the ball back to Dallas. Unfortunately for Allen, just before the fumble, he threw a beautiful pass down the sideline to DeAndre Carter, who dropped it.

Washington’s defense was outstanding. Without its top three defensive ends, Washington put enough pressure on Dak Prescott to make him uncomfortable throughout the day. It wasn’t Prescott’s best day, but Washington’s slow start saved him and the Cowboys.

It was over when....

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Carter failed to haul in Allen’s pass late in the fourth quarter. Allen dropped a dime into Carter’s hands, who had multiple steps on the Cowboys’ secondary, but somehow the ball slips through his fingers, and the play essentially ended the game in favor of Dallas.

No one knows what would’ve happened if Carter had caught the pass. There was a chance he could’ve scored, but it looked like the Dallas safety had a good angle if he had caught the pass. Regardless, Washington would’ve had excellent field position, all the momentum and plenty of time to take the ball down the field and score.

It’s not why Washington lost, but one of many errors that hurt any chance of a Washington win.

Players of the game

Landon Collins. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

S/LB Landon Collins: Five tackles, two sacks.

LB Cole Holcomb: Eight tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown.

WR Cam Sims: Three receptions for 69 yards, one touchdown.

OL injuries finally caught up to Washington

Tyler Larsen: Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys won this game up front with their defensive line. The return of Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, proved too much for Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offensive line.

Left tackle Charles Leno was injured in the game but did return. Center Tyler Larsen was injured for the second time since becoming Washington’s center in Week 8. His season appears to be over. Washington will turn back to Keith Ismael — it’s fourth center of the season. Cornelius Lucas and Brandon Scherff were also beaten for sacks.

While we can point to a number of reasons why Washington lost, it begins here. This group has been good all season but struggled badly in the first three quarters. Heinicke also deserves plenty of blame.

The best thing Washington can do is shake this one off and go on the road and get a win next week.

What's next

Jalen Hurts Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are next up for Washington. Much like Dallas, these two teams play twice in three weeks. Washington must focus on Week 15 — not Week 17. Philly was off in Week 14, meaning Washington will now play three consecutive games against teams coming off extra rest.

1

1