Washington vs. Chargers: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 1

The Washington Football Team is set to clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of NFL action on Sunday at FedEx Field. This game features some of the most exciting young players in the NFL, including the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year.

Several high-profile matchups could determine the outcome of the meeting between the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the top four matchups fans should keep an eye on in Sunday’s game.

Chargers OTs Bryan Bulaga and Rashawn Slater vs. Washington DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Football Team celebrates with teammate Chase Young #99 after a play in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at FedExField on October 11, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

These are the two matchups that could determine the outcome of this game for Washington. We listed them as one because each Los Angeles offensive tackle could see Young and Sweat lined up opposite of them. There has been a lot of hype surrounding Young and Sweat this offseason with Sweat saying over the summer the duo wanted to break the NFL single-season sack record by teammates. It's a lofty goal, for sure. But there isn't a better young duo in the league. Bulaga is a longtime NFL veteran. He's seen everything. There was some concern about his health entering the week but he practiced fully and is a full-go. Slater is a first-round pick with big expectations. Much of this week's talk centered around how he performed against Young while the two were in college. If Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has too much time to throw it spells trouble for Washington. Everything is predicated on the Football Team getting pressure with the front four. If Washington can get consistent pressure, it stands a good chance of winning this game.

Chargers CB Michael Davis vs. Washington WR Terry McLaurin

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team attempts to run with the ball against Christian Jones #52 of the Detroit Lions during their game at Ford Field on November 15, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Terry McLaurin is entering year three of his NFL career. He was outstanding in his first two seasons with a revolving door at quarterback. Now, he has well-traveled veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick delivering him the football. While Fitzpatrick has his bouts with turnovers, make no mistake, he will give McLaurin plenty of opportunities to make plays. Michael Davis brings size, length and speed to the cornerback position. He will be matched up with McLaurin often. Davis can win at the line of scrimmage, something McLaurin spent the offseason working on with former NFL wide receiver Doug Baldwin. McLaurin is going to receive plenty of targets, so Davis could be busy.

Chargers TE Jared Cook vs. Washington's defense

Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

We know how tight ends have killed the Washington defense for years. With several athletic defenders now on Washington's defense, including rookie linebacker Jamin Davis, there's hope that changes in 2021. Washington gets a stiff test in Week 1 with veteran tight end Jared Cook. Cook is 34 and on his sixth NFL team, yet all he does is produce. In his last two seasons with the Saints, Cook scored 16 touchdowns despite only starting 12 games. Whether it's Davis, Landon Collins, Kam Curl, or Bobby McCain, Washington must find ways to limit Los Angeles' tight ends, specifically in the red zone. We know Jon Bostic is not the answer in coverage.

Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa vs. Washington RT Sam Cosmi

Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) reacts to his sack against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the NFL, Sam Cosmi. The rookie right tackle from Texas already had some welcome-to-the-NFL moments in practice against Young and Sweat this summer. Now, in his first real game, he will see Pro-Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa. This will be a difficult battle for Cosmi, especially in pass protection. We will learn a lot about the rookie on Sunday.

