Washington vs. Carolina Panthers Week 11 inactives: Samuel out vs. former team

Over 30 total players, coaches and staff members currently employed by the Washington Football Team, headlined by head coach Ron Rivera, had previously worked for the Carolina Panthers, making Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium feel almost like a reunion.

However, Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Panthers, is unable to play against his former team. Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury, one that has bothered him since late May, and has only played in two of Washington's nine games so far.

Samuel did return to practice on Friday, though, so there is some optimism that he could return next week for Washington's Monday Night Football contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Elsewhere on the offensive side of the football, Washington will be without its top two tight ends. Starter Logan Thomas remains out with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 4, while backup Ricky Seals-Jones is out with a hip injury that he suffered last week. Rookie fourth-round pick John Bates will get the start.

On defense, Washington will be without several of its top edge rushers, as both Montez Sweat (jaw) and Chase Young (knee) are out. Young suffered a torn ACL last Sunday and is out for the season, while Sweat will likely be sidelined a couple more weeks, at the minimum, with a jaw fracture.

Sweat and Young aren't the only two edge rushers down for Washington, as seventh-round pick Shaka Toney was ruled out earlier this week with a concussion. Toney was expected to see perhaps his largest snap count of the season this Sunday.

Washington did receive good news, though, as cornerback Kendall Fuller is active. Fuller entered Sunday listed as questionable with a knee injury, one that limited his practice involvement this week.

For Carolina, quarterback Cam Newton is active and set to make his first start with the team since the club re-signed him roughly 10 days ago. Newton played eight offensive snaps for the Panthers last week and accounted for a pair of touchdowns, one rushing and one throwing.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 11 contest against Carolina.

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers Week 11 inactives

Washington Football Team inactives:

DE Shaka Toney

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

CB Corn Elder

OL Saahdiq Charles

Carolina Panthers inactives:

QB Matt Barkley

WR Shi Smith

S Kenny Robinson

CB Rashaan Melvin﻿

DT Phil Hoskins﻿