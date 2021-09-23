Washington vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Washington vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington (1-2), Cal (1-2)

Washington vs Cal Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

It’s not like Cal has been awful.

It struggled offensively to get that one score needed in the second half to lose to Nevada, and it couldn’t hold on in a fun 34-32 loss at TCU.

There are flaws. The defense isn’t the Cal defense of recent history when it comes to getting the big stop – the D is last among Pac-12 teams in yards allowed – and the punting game has to be far stronger, but the offense is getting the yards.

After a rough start, Chase Garbers and the passing game have settled in, there aren’t a slew of giveaways, and the team really is improving.

Now it gets a Washington team that sputtered out of the gate, but …

Why Washington Will Win

Rolling Arkansas State 52-3 doesn’t mean the Huskies are now okay and this is the team everyone expected to be, but it’s a start.

Finally, the offensive line played well, the running game worked, and everyone could take a big breath for a moment. Defensively, this is still a strong group that should get better and better as the year goes on.

The run D melted down against Michigan, but overall the Dawgs have been great against the pass – allowing just 44 yards against the Wolverines; granted, because the run was working too well – they lead all Pac-12 teams on third down stops.

The defense has had to work extra hard because …

What’s Going To Happen

Washington has GOT to stop with the turnovers.

It lost to Montana mostly because it was -3 three in turnover margin. It came up with three takeaways against Arkansas State, but it gave up three times.

If the Huskies can somehow find a way to not turn the ball over multiple times, everything will be okay. But they’ll give it up twice and Cal will use the opportunities to stay in the game.

It’ll be tight throughout with Washington unable to put it away. It’ll hold on, but it won’t be a breeze.

Washington vs Cal Prediction, Line

Washington 27, Cal 23

Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

