Washington vs. Broncos game recap: Everything we know

The Denver Broncos defeated the Washington Football Team, 17-10, on Sunday in a battle of struggling teams. It was a close game throughout, with Washington’s defense playing its best game of the year, but in the end, offensive struggles killed any chance of Washington ending its three-game losing streak.

Washington’s defense held the Broncos to 273 total yards, and for the second straight week, finished the game with more yards than its opponent. Yet, red-zone issues held Washington to just 10 points in each game.

Washington falls to 2-6 on the season after its fourth consecutive loss.

Here’s everything we know from Washington’s latest loss.

Final score: Broncos 17, Washington 10

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) following his fourth quarter interception in against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

1 2 3 4 Final Washington 0 3 7 0 10 Broncos 0 10 0 7 17

Keys to the game

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team linebacker David Mayo (51) celebrates with safety Landon Collins (26) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s defense had its most complete game of the season. Yes, it was against Teddy Bridgewater and a struggling Broncos offense, but this is a continuation over the last few weeks. The group is playing better, without projected No. 1 cornerback William Jackson III.

Third-downs again were an issue for Washington. The Broncos converted on seven of 13 attempts on third downs, while Washington’s offense was just five of 14.

Washington’s red-zone failures were an issue in the fourth quarter. Washington had a first down at the Denver 11-yard line, yet went backward and failed to score. The Broncos fumbled on the next series, gifting Washington another possession. Yet, Washington didn’t sniff the end zone.

It was over when....

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) reacts after a play ahead of offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) and Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

When Heinicke was sacked at the Denver 20-yard on a third-and-six to give Washington a fourth-and-19. On the next play, Heinicke threw a lollipop into the end zone that was intercepted by Denver safety Justin Simmons.

Washington was gifted another chance, but it didn’t matter. The game was essentially over on that pick.

Players of the game

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team linebacker David Mayo (51) celebrates with safety Landon Collins (26) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

RB J.D. McKissic: 3 carries, 10 yards — 8 receptions, 85 yards

RB DeAndre Carter: 3 receptions, 51 yards, one touchdown

S/LB Landon Collins: 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and one sack

Missed opportunities

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team free safety Bobby McCain (20) is unable to pull in a interception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This is a theme for Washington. On Denver’s first drive, Bridgewater sailed a pass way over his wide receiver’s head into the waiting arms of Washington safety Bobby McCain. What did McCain do? He dropped it. McCain could have possibly had a big return and would’ve easily been into Broncos’ territory.

We’ve gone over the red-zone issues. The Broncos actually handed you a golden opportunity with some terrible clock management. Washington starts at the Denver 24-yard line with 21 seconds remaining and two timeouts.

How does the WFT respond? With four plays and negative six yards. This is a bad team that cannot get out of its own way.

What's next

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is off next week, giving the team time to get healthy, especially along the offensive line. The bad news is the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town in Week 10.

You think Chase Young still wants Tom Brady?

