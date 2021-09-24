Washington vs. Bills: 3 key matchups in Week 3

The Washington Football Team meets the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a much-anticipated Week 3 battle.

As with every NFL game, individual matchups can determine the outcome of a game. In this game, there are several intriguing matchups. Both teams were expected to be stout on defense in 2021, although Washington’s defense has gotten off to a slow start.

Despite last week’s destruction of the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo’s offense, one of the best in the NFL last season, hasn’t yet clicked on all cylinders.

Here are three matchups we believe could have the biggest impact on Sunday’s game:

Chase Young & Montez Sweat vs. Daryl Williams & Dion Dawkins

It feels like whoever lines up against Washington's pass-rushers each week is always a key matchup. That's the case again this week. Young and Sweat flip sides during a game, meaning Young can line up against the left tackle or the right tackle. The Bills start Daryl Williams at right tackle and Dion Dawkins at left tackle. They are a good pair. However, both players have gotten off to a slow start. PFF has Dawkins ranked as the No. 59 offensive tackle and Williams is right behind him at No. 60. Young has played well against the run but does not have a sack. He's struggled to beat double teams. Sweat, meanwhile, has a sack in each game and has been close to more. He has played well. This will be a fun matchup to watch.

Terry McLaurin vs. Tre'Davious White

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke needs a big game from No. 1 receiver, Terry McLaurin. McLaurin was outstanding in Week 2 against the Giants. Tre'Davious White presents another challenge. When these teams met in McLaurin's rookie season, McLaurin caught just four passes. His quarterback was also Dwayne Haskins. McLaurin is a much better player now. And Heinicke trusts him. White is one of the NFL's best corners and this matchup could determine Washington's success on offense. If McLaurin struggles, then it could be a long day for Washington's offense.

Washington's secondary vs. Stefon Diggs

It's been a rough start to the season for Washington's secondary. Things do not get any easier on Sunday when it faces Stefon Diggs. Diggs is arguably the top NFL's top wide receiver and lines up all over the formation. Washington signed William Jackson III to be its top corner. He was terrible last week. Kendall Fuller hasn't been great. Rookie Benjamin St-Juste has shown a lot of promise but is still a rookie. Washington must be careful with Buffalo's other receivers. Cole Beasley has had big games against the WFT in the past when he was with Dallas. He could see a lot of Kendall Fuller in the slot. Overall, Washington needs to make sure Diggs doesn't go off.

