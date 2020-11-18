Washington vs. Bengals Week 11: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

How to Watch: Washington Football Team vs. Bengals Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Even after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Lions in Week 10, the Washington Football Team is still alive in the NFC East. At 2-7, however, the path to the playoffs will become more difficult. Washington saw its odds to win the division drop from second to last place this week.

The only way to keep the dream alive is to win, and the team's next opportunity to do that comes against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.

Washington will once again need a stellar performance from quarterback Alex Smith, who's 390-yard output against the Lions proved that he is back to his normal self. In addition, Ron Rivera will be looking for faster starts and consistency from his team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. While there is strong play at times, lapses continue to hurt them.

As for Cincinnati, the 2-6-1 record can be a little misleading. A young and growing unit on offense, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has continued to show that he is the "real deal" and the team has been competitive throughout the season. With a win over the Titans and taking the Colts to the wire, this won't come easy for Washington.

Here's everything you need to know about Washington's Week 11 matchup with the Bengals:

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS WEEK 11:

Who: Washington Football Team (2-7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1)

What: Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedExField, Landover, MD

TV channel: CBS, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)

Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM

Spread: TBD (via PointsBet)

Over/under: TBD (via PointsBet)

Weather: 60 degrees, cloudy

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Story continues

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. BENGALS TV SCHEDULE:

10 a.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

1 p.m.: Washington Football Team vs. Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

4 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, Washington Football vs. Eagles (W, 27-17)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, Washington Football @ Cardinals (L, 15-30)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, Washington Football @ Browns (L, 20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, Washington Football vs. Ravens (L, 17-31)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, Washington Football vs. Rams (L, 10-30)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, Washington Football @ Giants (L, 19-20)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington Football vs. Cowboys (W, 25-3)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, Washington Football vs. Giants (L, 20-23)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, Washington Football @ Lions (L, 27-30)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, Washington Football vs. Bengals

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: Washington Football @ Cowboys

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, Washington Football @ Steelers

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, Washington Football @ 49ers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, Washington Football vs. Seahawks

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, Washington Football vs. Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, Washington Football @ Eagles