Washington vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 4 inactives: Samuel, Gibson in for WFT

Washington vs. Falcons inactives: Samuel, Gibson in for WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Washington Football Team travels to Atlanta for a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Falcons, the road side will have several key contributors suited up on both sides of the ball.

To start, running back Antonio Gibson is active for Washington after entering the day questionable with a shin injury. The second-year veteran was a limited participant in practice on Friday after missing Thursday's session.

Elsewhere on the offensive side of the football, wide receiver Curtis Samuel will make his Washington debut on Sunday after he was officially activated from the Injured Reserve list on Friday. Samuel, the team's prized free-agent signing, missed the first three weeks with a groin injury that has bothered him since OTAs in June.

Additionally, Jack Del Rio's pass rush will get a boost as defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is also active for Washington. Ioannidis missed last week's game against the Bills after suffering a knee injury in Washington's Week 2 win over the Giants.

It's not all good news for Ron Rivera's club, as rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is inactive. The 2021 third-round pick remains in concussion protocol, an injury that occurred in Washington's loss on Sunday.

For the Falcons, they'll be without No. 2 wideout Russell Gage and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, as both players were ruled out with injuries this past Friday.

Here are the full inactives for Washington's Week 4 matchup against the Falcons...

Washington Football team vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 4 inactives

Washington Football Team inactives

CB Benjamin St-Juste

TE Sammis Reyes

OL Saahdiq Charles

DE Shaka Toney

WR Dax Milne

Atlanta Falcons inactives

WR Russell Gage

DT Malon Davidson

CB Darren Hall

TE Parker Messe

LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner