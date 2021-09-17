Washington vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Washington vs Arkansas State prediction and game preview.

Washington vs Arkansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 4:15 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Network: Pac-12 Network

Washington (0-2) vs Arkansas State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The offense has been a whole lot of fun so far.

The Red Wolves have always had a good attack, but last week they blew up for 582 passing yards in the 55-50 loss to Memphis. They’re going to bring the big plays against a Washington team that desperately needs anything to work offensively.

This isn’t how it was supposed to go for the Huskies.

The defense was miserable against the Michigan running game, but it held Cade McNamara to 44 passing yards with 33 of those coming on one play. However, that happened because the Wolverine offense didn’t have to press – the UW offense wasn’t going anywhere.

This week, former Florida State QB James Blackman and veteran Layne Hatcher will each get their turns trying to keep the pressure on Washington to crank up the O.

Why Washington Will Win

Enough is enough, Washington.

The offensive line hasn’t even been close. This was supposed to be a tough running team that controlled games and then relied on the defense to do the rest.

This week, a win is a win is a win no matter how it happens, and it has to start with the passing game. Dylan Morris hasn’t been anything special so far, but he’s going against a secondary that struggled against Central Arkansas and got ripped to shreds by Memphis.

What’s Going To Happen

As bad as the start has been, Washington has all of its realistic goals still on the table.

The College Football Playoff is gone, but the Pac-12 season hasn’t started yet. This is too good a team with too much strength on the lines to be this bad.

Arkansas State won’t be able to do enough with the passing game to overcome a breakout day from a Washington offense that’s going to do everything it can to establish the ground attack. When that doesn’t work, it’ll throw for over 300 yards.

Washington vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Washington 40, Arkansas State 17

Line: Washington -17, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

