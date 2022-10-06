Washington vs Arizona State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Washington vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington (4-1), Arizona State (1-4)

Washington vs Arizona State Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The Huskies played well against UCLA, but it was too late when everything got rolling in the 40-32 loss.

The passing game hit 300 yards for the fifth straight game and it got interesting late, but the defense was exposed a bit against the first good offense – Michigan State included – it played this year.

Arizona State doesn’t have enough explosion to get the passing attack going like the Bruins did, and the running game hit a wall over the last two weeks.

There’s no pressure whatsoever coming from the Sun Devil defensive front, the offensive line is having a nightmare of a time in pass protection, and …

Why Arizona State Will Win

Can Emory Jones and Xazavian Valladay get going again?

UCLA showed it’s possible to run on Washington, and now ASU has to give it a try.

Jones is a dangerous running quarterback who hasn’t been running, Valladay is a strong back who was great with Wyoming and hasn’t been able to get free.

For all the great things Washington is doing, the defense isn’t strong on third downs and the secondary doesn’t take the ball away enough – at least since the opener against Kent State.

The Sun Devils weren’t bad against USC, they hung around for a while, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Washington travel? It looked and played well in the first four games in Seattle, but it got going too late in Los Angeles against the Bruins and now it has to be ready for the heat of the late afternoon game in Tempe.

It’ll be fine.

Arizona State has yet to beat an FBS team, and it’s not going to get it done here. Michael Penix Jr. and the Husky passing attack will be sharp right away – he’ll get all the time he needs to work – and there won’t be any of the drama of last week.

It’ll be a decent game in the first half, and then Washington will pull away.

Washington vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

Washington 38, Arizona State 20

Line: Washington -14, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Washington vs Arizona State Must See Rating (out of 5): DDDDD

