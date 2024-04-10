Washington visits Buffalo in Eastern Conference play

Washington Capitals (37-30-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (37-37-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Washington Capitals in Eastern Conference action.

Buffalo has gone 20-19-1 in home games and 37-37-5 overall. The Sabres have gone 34-7-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Washington is 17-18-4 on the road and 37-30-11 overall. The Capitals are 28-5-4 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 20 goals and 38 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored eight goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 30 goals and 33 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jacob Bryson: day to day (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.