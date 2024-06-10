Washington visits Atlanta after Charles' 22-point performance

Washington Mystics (0-12, 0-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-4, 2-2 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts the Washington Mystics after Tina Charles scored 22 points in the Atlanta Dream's 89-80 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Dream are 2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles averaging 2.0.

The Mystics are 0-8 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 5.2.

Atlanta is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Atlanta gives up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream defeated the Mystics 73-67 in their last meeting on May 29. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 19 points, and Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is averaging 12.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Dream. Gray is averaging 16.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9%.

Aaliyah Edwards is averaging nine points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mystics. Atkins is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-4, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Mystics: 0-10, averaging 73.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hand).

Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.