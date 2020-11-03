Washington’s updated over/under total is second highest in NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team is playing about as well as expected. It’s the rest of the NFC East that has failed to live up to expectations.

Washington entered the year with an over/under win total of 5.5 wins, according to PointsBet sportsbook. PointsBet released updated totals after the conclusion of Week 8 action and while Washington’s total didn’t change, it jumped from the lowest in the division to the second-highest.

PointsBet's 2020 NFC East over/under win totals after Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys (2-6), originally tabbed with an over/under of 9.5 wins, now have a total of 4.5 that puts them just ahead of the New York Giants (1-7) for worst in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) started at 9.5 as well but that number has dropped to 6.5 following their slow start.

Washington is 2-5 coming off a bye week but heads into a stretch with four consecutive winnable games against the Giants, Detroit Lions (3-4), Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) and Cowboys. However, they close out the season with a brutal stretch against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0), San Francisco 49ers (4-4), Seattle Seahawks (6-1), Carolina Panthers (3-5) and Eagles.

All four teams in the division are halfway through their division schedule, each with three games left against NFC East opponents.