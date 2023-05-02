Washington transfer Sav’ell Smalls, a former five-star recruit, lands with Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes just can’t go a day without adding a player from the transfer portal. On Tuesday, the Buffs landed Washington EDGE Sav’ell Smalls, according to his Twitter.

Smalls was No. 23 in The Athletic’s top 25 transfer portal player rankings, and here’s what The Athletic’s Max Olson wrote about Smalls:

Smalls was a five-star recruit in 2020 and a huge get for Washington, but he struggled to break through and earn a starting role behind some talented pass rushers. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound edge defender logged 14 tackles and 12 pressures last season as a reserve while playing 15-20 snaps per game. He’s seeking more playing time at his next stop.

The Buffs have been as busy as ever adding defensive pieces with a few Florida State transfers recently committing to Colorado as well.

Smalls played three seasons at Washington and had his best season in 2022 with 13 games and seven tackles. He should enter the Buffs’ locker room as a favorite to earn heavy playing time and defensive coordinator Charles Kelly has to be thrilled.

