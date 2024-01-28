Washington transfer DB Jabbar Muhammad announces his decision

Alabama was in hot pursuit of one former Washington defensive star. On Saturday, Washington transfer defensive back Jabbar Muhammad announced that he was transferring to Oregon. He chose the Ducks over Alabama and Texas.

Muhammad began his college career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Washington last offseason. The Texas native recorded 118 tackles, 26 pass deflections, and four interceptions in four seasons.

Prior to visiting Oregon, Muhammad took an official visit to Alabama. There was belief that the Crimson Tide were firmly in the mix. Texas was viewed as the frontrunner for the majority of his recruitment. Evidently, an official visit to Eugene this weekend sealed the deal for Muhammad.

Alabama will likely look elsewhere for another cornerback in the transfer portal. One option to keep an eye on is Arizona transfer cornerback Tacario Davis.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire