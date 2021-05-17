Washington’s all-time sack leader Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles

Former Washington defensive end/outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan posted a heartfelt goodbye to fans on his Instagram on Sunday night.

On Monday, Kerrigan signed with NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kerrigan was a first-round pick by the Washington Football Team back in 2011. He never missed a game until the 2019 season, when he missed four games due to injuries.

For his 10-year career in Washington, Kerrigan played in 156 games, recording 95.5 sacks, setting a new franchise record.

Kerrigan moved into a reserve role for the Football Team in 2020 behind recent first-round picks Montez Sweat and Chase Young. He was effective as he posted 5.5 sacks.

As he did on Sunday night with Washington fans, Kerrigan posted a message to Philadelphia fans on his Instagram Monday morning:

“I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade, but Philadelphia Eagles fans I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now!”

Washington had an interest in re-signing Kerrigan, but only as a backup. Kerrigan felt he still had more left to give, so returning to the WFT wasn’t in the cards.